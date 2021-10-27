Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza, left, and Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies exit the sheriff's office to address the media at a news conference in Santa Fe, N.M. Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. New Mexico authorities said Wednesday they have recovered a lead projectile believed to have been fired from the gun used in the fatal movie-set shooting. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)