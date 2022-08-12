Sara, a 14-year-old, an Afghan girl, sits on a grave and reads a book as she waits for customers to sell water at a cemetery, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, July 30, 2022. For most teenage girls in Afghanistan, it’s been a year since they set foot in a classroom. With no sign the ruling Taliban will allow them back to school, some girls and parents are trying to find ways to keep education from stalling for a generation of young women. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)