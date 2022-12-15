Co-founder Kseniia Drahaniuk of the nonprofit group Zemliachky pauses during an interview in front of shelves stacked with military boots at its supply room in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. The home-grown association helps equip women soldiers who have joined Ukraine's army by the thousands in response to Russia's invasion nearly 10 months ago. (AP Photo/Vasilisa Stepanenko)