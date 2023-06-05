In this image made from video provided by Ukrainian Defense Ministry on Sunday, June 4, 2023, a Ukrainian soldier poses for the camera with his fingers to his lips, in an undisclosed location in Ukraine. A video released by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry on Sunday shows its military gesturing to silence suggesting that no formal announcement of a possible counter offensive against Russia will be made. The on-screen text of the video reads "Plans love silence. There will be no announcement of the start." (Ukrainian Defense Ministry via AP)