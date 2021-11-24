Shalanda Young testifies during a Senate Budget Committee hearing to examine her nomination to be Deputy Director of the Office of Management and Budget on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 2, 2021. President Joe Biden is set to nominate Shalanda Young to head the Office of Management and Budget. That's according to a person familiar with his plans. Young has served as acting director of the department for much of the year. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)