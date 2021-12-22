Rev. Meredith Mills delivers a sermon from the pulpit for some 30 attendants during the second service of the day in the sanctuary at Westminster United Methodist Church Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Houston. Attendance for the two Sunday services is only about half of the average pre-pandemic turnout of about 160 or 170, Mills says. “It's better now than it was a year ago, but it's still frustrating,” she said. “People just seem to want to leave home less these days.” (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)