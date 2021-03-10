In this March, 23, 2020 file photo West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice issues a stay at home order, effective 8 p.m. Tuesday from his office in the WV State Capitol in Charleston, W.Va. Justice has expanded his aggressive plan to lift coronavirus restrictions after announcing new hotspots in the state’s eastern panhandle. The Republican governor on Thursday, May 21, 2020 said he is considering a mandatory face mask order for Berkeley and Jefferson counties after at least 35 new cases were reported there in a single day. He has dispatched the National Guard to the region to assess the situation. (Kenny Kemp/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP, file)