A normally student filled campus square at Millsaps College in Jackson, Miss., is deserted in face of the coronavirus, as the liberal arts school, like many others, faces financial and enrollment challenges Friday, April 3, 2020. At present, the school has switched to on-line teaching. Colleges across the nation are scrambling to close deep budget holes and some have been pushed to the brink of collapse after the coronavirus outbreak triggered a series of financial losses (AP)