FILE - State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh speaks before the Nebraska Legislature on March 13, 2023, at the Nebraska State Capital in Lincoln, Neb. Cavanaugh had followed through on her vow in late February to filibuster every bill before the Legislature — even those she supported — before reaching an agreement to debate a bill that would ban gender-affirming treatment for minors in Nebraska. (AP Photo/Margery Beck, File)