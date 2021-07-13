A security man takes aim at looters at a shopping centre in Soweto, Johannesburg, Tuesday July 13, 2021. South Africa's rioting continued Tuesday with the death toll rising to 32 as police and the military struggle to quell the violence in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces. The violence started in various parts of KwaZulu-Natal last week when Zuma began serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)