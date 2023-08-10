This computer rendering provided by Louisiana's Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority depicts the planned Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion project, which, when completed in five years, will channel sediment-laden Mississippi River water into southeast Louisiana's Barataria Basin. The nearly $3 billion project is an attempt to mimic the natural building of delta wetlands that occurred for thousands of years before levees and flow-control structures were built in an effort to prevent flooding and hold the river on its current course. (Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority via AP)