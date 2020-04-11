Stephanie Fatheree, right, salvages items from her house damaged from the tornado the previous night with help from a neighbor on Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Harrisburg, Ark. Fatheree said she took shelter with her mother, Angie, in the bathroom during the tornado. Severe storms with high winds, hail and possible tornadoes have caused damage to dozens of homes and businesses in parts of Indiana and Arkansas. (AP)