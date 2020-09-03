FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2019, file photo cargo cranes are used to take containers off of a Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation boat at the Port of Tacoma in Tacoma, Wash. The U.S. trade deficit surged in July 2020 to $63.6 billion, the highest level in 12 years, as imports jumped by a record amount. The Commerce Department reported, Thursday, Sept. 3 2020, that the July deficit, the gap between what America buys and what it sells to foreigners, was 18.9% higher than the June deficit of $53.5 billion. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)