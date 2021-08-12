FILE - In this March 31, 2021, file photo, Jen Ho Lee, a 76-year-old South Korean immigrant, poses in her apartment in Los Angeles with a sign from a recent rally against anti-Asian hate crimes she attended. A new report released Thursday Aug. 12 has found the frequency of anti-Asian incidents, from taunts to outright assaults, reported in the United States so far this year seems poised to surpass last year despite months of political and social activism. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)