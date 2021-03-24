Mikel Haye poses for a portrait on his stoop, Friday, March 12, 2021, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Haye was forced into performing a financial triage after he lost all three of his part-time jobs shortly after the pandemic struck. He was scrambling to pay the bills on a Brooklyn apartment he shares with his unemployed mother and two brothers while deciding how to spend whatever money was left: On food? The car insurance? His phone bill? (AP Photo/John Minchillo)