FILE - U.S. Customs and Patrol Patrol agents sit along a section of the international border wall that runs through Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 in Lukeville, Ariz. U.S. Border Patrol agents answering reports of gunfire shot and killed a man on a tribal reservation in southern Arizona after he abruptly threw something and raised his arm, the agency said Monday, May 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)