Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, right, sitting in a room of the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, talks in a virtual meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, shown in the monitor. Biden and Kishida on Friday used their first formal meeting to discuss concerns about China's growing military assertiveness that's spurring increasing disquiet in the Pacific. (Cabinet Secretariat/Kyodo News via AP)