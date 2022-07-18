A man firing a rifle killed shoppers at an Indiana mall’s food court. A gunfight at a Houston home killed four people.
A stand-up act by the comedian Craig Robinson in North Carolina didn't even begin before club-goers fled from a man with a gun.
In Las Vegas, the specter of gunfire at the MGM Grand sent the crowded casino into pandemonium, with gamblers flipping over poker tables to shield themselves over a panic that started with a shattered glass door.
Gun violence has gripped America.
“I am here trembling,” said Ignacio Molina in a video posted on Twitter, after relative calm returned to the Las Vegas casino.
It was a false alarm, but the weekend’s gun violence left more than a half-dozen dead or wounded, including a 12-year-old, two 16-year-olds and an 18-year-old.
Fear of shooters has left more people on edge and the shootings — or panic over the fear of them — were just the latest to hit America in 2022 after a school, church, grocery store and a July Fourth parade in Highland Park, Illinois, all become murder scenes in recent months.
In addition, authorities released a damning report that criticized all levels of law enforcement — including inaction by hundreds of federal, state and local officers — for a chaotic and feckless response on May 24 to a gunman who killed 19 students and two teachers inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Here is a look at some of what happened this weekend:
GREENWOOD, INDIANA
Three people died and two were injured after a man with a rifle started shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday evening. An armed civilian shot and killed him, police said.
The shooter began firing after leaving a bathroom at the suburban Indianapolis mall shortly before it closed, Greenwood police Chief James Ison said Monday.
Witnesses described panicked mall goers fleeing.
Killed were a married couple — Pedro Pineda, 56, and Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, 37 — and Victor Gomez, 30, according to coroners' offices.
A 22-year-old who was legally carrying a firearm killed the gunman, stopping the shooter “almost as soon as he began,” Ison said.
“Many more people would have died last night if not for a responsible armed citizen,” Ison said.
The three people who died were in addition to the killer. Police identified him as 20-year-old Jonathan Sapirman, but did not yet know of a motive.
Just what was needed....a good guy with a gun.
