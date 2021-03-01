David Meehan, center, the lead plaintiff in a class-action lawsuit accusing the State of New Hampshire of covering up decades of sexual, physical and emotional abuse at its youth detention center, poses with two other victims who did not want to be identified, at his lawyer's office, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Portsmouth, N.H. Meehan accuses three staffers, one who later worked for the Boston Red Sox, of sexually assaulting him, and others of witnessing and enabling the abuse. The lawsuit against the state now spans six decades, with 150 staffers accused of physically or sexually abusing 230 children. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)