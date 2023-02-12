AUBURN, Wash. - A Washington state grocery store said it is donating its Powerball bonus to a food bank.
This week, a single winning Powerball ticket worth $754.6 million was sold at an Auburn-area Fred Meyer store.
The grocery store was rewarded with a $50,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Thursday, the company announced it would donate that bonus to the Auburn Food Bank.
In addition, Fred Meyer said it gave $10,000 to the store for associates to celebrate.
According to The Associated Press, the winning ticket was bought on Feb. 5 at the Fred Meyer store, located about 30 miles south of Seattle.
It’s the second time a Powerball jackpot ticket was reportedly sold in Washington state, and both tickets were purchased in Auburn. The first was a $90 million jackpot in 2014.
