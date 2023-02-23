FILE - Investigators stand outside during a moment of silence for the victims of the Buffalo supermarket shooting outside the Tops Friendly Market on May 21, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. The number of U.S. mass killings linked to extremism was at least three times higher in the last decade than the total from any 10-year period since the 1970s. That's according to a report released to The Associated Press by the Anti-Defamation League. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)