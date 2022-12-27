South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a cabinet council meeting at the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. South Korea’s president on Tuesday called for a stronger air defense and high-tech stealth drones to better monitor North Korea, a day after it accused five North Korea of flying drones across the rivals’ tense border for the first time in five years. (Im Hun-jung/Yonhap via AP)