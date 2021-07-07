Yemeni fighter Hassan Saleh backed by the Saudi-led coalition stands for a photograph after clashes with Houthi rebels on the Kassara front line near Marib, Yemen, Sunday, June 20, 2021. Saleh and his younger brother Saeed, both in their early 20s, both in their early 20s, have been fighting alongside other government fighters and tribesman outside the oil-rich city of Marib against the months-long offensive by the Iranian-backed rebels. They say they need more weapons to push the attackers back. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)