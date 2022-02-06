U.S. Army officers after arrival at the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport in southeastern Poland, on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, coming from Wiesbaden, Germany where a U.S. Army administration garrison is based. Additional U.S. troops are arriving in Poland after President Joe Biden ordered the deployment of 1,700 soldiers here amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Some 4,000 U.S. troops have been stationed in Poland since 2017. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)