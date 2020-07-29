ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida reported more than 9,400 coronavirus cases and 216 deaths on Wednesday, eclipsing the daily death record set a day ago.
The state Health Department reports more than 6,300 total confirmed deaths.
The new numbers raised the average number of deaths reported daily to 142. That’s second only to Texas overall, and to Arizona in per capita deaths.
HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:
COLUMBIA, South Carolina — The nearly two-month spike in coronavirus cases in South Carolina has leveled off, but the death toll is catching up.
South Carolina reported 1,573 new coronavirus cases Tuesday and confirmed 52 more deaths. Nearly 84,000 people have tested positive for the virus during the pandemic and the death toll has topped 1,500, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
It says 60 more likely coronavirus deaths are under investigation.
Since early June, South Carolina had been in the top four in the nation in the 14-day average of new cases adjusted for population. The 14-day average as of Tuesday was 467 new cases per 100,000 people.
Many local school districts are working on reopening plans that must be approved by the state. Schools must reopen by the day after Labor Day. Gov. Henry McMaster has asked for districts to offer class five days a week. State Education Superintendent Molly Spearman can approve or reject local plans.
___
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey extended a state order requiring masks in public for another month to help slow the spread of the coronavirus as schools reopen.
The mask order will run through Aug. 31. Hospital officials had pushed for an extension, saying the state’s intensive care units are nearly full because of the new coronavirus.
“Y’all, we just must remain vigilant if we are going to get our kids back in school and keep our economy open. Wearing a mask can’t hurt, but it sure can help,” Ivey said.
The Republican governor, in a nod to the opposition some conservatives have to the mask orders, say her job is “to do the right thing, not necessarily the most popular thing.”
___
BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana reported 69 more deaths Wednesday for a statewide total of 3,769.
The state health department reports an average of 1,900 new confirmed infections daily over the past week.
Gov. John Bel Edwards says COVID-19 hospitalizations have been largely flat in recent days. Louisiana’s health department reported 1,544 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Wednesday.
