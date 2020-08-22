FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the Whirlpool Corporation Manufacturing Plant in Clyde, Ohio. The presidential election outlook in the Buckeye State has gotten a little nuttier. Ohio Republicans are trying to rally and present a united front heading into their party's national convention, following a week when one of their best-known politicians spoke for Joe Biden to the Democrats' convention, their state attorney general challenged Trump about his mail policy. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)