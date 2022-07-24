FILE - A motorist fills up the tank on a sedan, July 22, 2022, in Saratoga, Wyo. The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plunged 32 cents over the past two weeks to $4.54 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday, July 24, 2022 that the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also fall. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file)