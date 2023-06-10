FILE - Sen. Rodger Smitherman compares U.S. Representative district maps during the special session on redistricting at the Alabama Statehouse in Montgomery, Ala., Nov. 3, 2021. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday, June 8, 2023, that Alabama’s U.S. House districts violated the federal Voting Rights Act by diluting the political power of Black voters.(Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP, File)