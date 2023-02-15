FILE - Visitors arrive at Universal Studios, on June 3, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. Universal Orlando Resort plans to raise its starting minimum wage by $2 to $17 an hour, according to a letter to workers Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, becoming the local theme park wage leader in central Florida, just as its crosstown rival, Walt Disney World, is in contract talks with service worker unions who are pushing to increase the starting hourly wage from $15 to $18. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)