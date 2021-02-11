Despite Biden's push, a difficult road to peace in Yemen

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2016 file photo, people inspect the aftermath of a Saudi-led coalition airstrike in Sanaa, Yemen. Yemen’s war began in September 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa. Saudi Arabia, along with the United Arab Emirates and other countries, entered the war alongside Yemen’s internationally recognized government in March 2015. The war has killed some 130,000 people and driven the Arab world’s poorest country to the brink of famine. (AP Photo/Osamah Abdulrhman, File)