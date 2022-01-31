Art teacher Sarah Hager works at a computer in her classroom at Cleveland Middle School on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Albuquerque, N.M. Public school systems – which often have limited budgets and cybersecurity expertise -- have become an inviting target for ransomware gangs. The coronavirus pandemic has forced schools to turn increasingly toward virtual learning, making them more dependent on technology and more vulnerable to cyber-extortion. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)