Helen Rottier, 25, shows her mother, Amy Rottier, 50, how she organizes her calendar on her iPad while sitting at the dining room table of her family’s home in Madison, Wis., on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. The two women illustrate the way Gen Xers and millennials differ in how they spent their time on an average day as young adults because of changes in technology and patterns in forming families over the last two decades. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer).