Villagers look at the broken bridge destroyed by the lava flow following the eruption of Mount Semeru in Lumajang district, East Java province, Indonesia, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. The death toll from the eruption of the highest volcano on Indonesia's most populous island of Java has risen by a score of still missing, officials said Sunday as rain continued to lash the area and hamper the search. (AP Photo/Hendra Permana)