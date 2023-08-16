Juan Ballina, right, stands with his mother, Carmen Ballina near their home Friday, July 28, 2023, in San Diego. Juan missed 94 days of school in 2022 because he didn't have a nurse to attend class with him. He has epilepsy and requires a trained staffer to be nearby to administer medication in case he seizes. His usual nurse was out for her own medical needs and the district couldn't find a replacement. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)