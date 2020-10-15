The youngest nephew of Azime Ali Topchu, 48, a Bulgarian Roma woman, peers from behind a curtain in a village on the outskirts of Burgas, Bulgaria, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. Human rights activists and experts say local officials in several countries with significant Roma populations have used the pandemic to unlawfully target the minority group, which is Europe's largest and has faced centuries of severe discrimination. In Bulgaria, Roma communities were sprayed with disinfectant from crop dusters this spring as coronavirus cases surged in the country. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)