FILE - In this May 1, 2013, file photo, Carmen Blandin Tarleton speaks at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston following a face transplant. In February 2007 her estranged husband doused her with industrial strength lye, burning more than 80 percent of her body. In July 2020, Tarleton became the first American and only the second person globally to undergo a second face transplant procedure after her first transplant failed. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)