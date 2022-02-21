Mashael al-Shuwaihan, who sits on the board of Kuwait's Women's Cultural Society, speaks during an interview, at a protest outside Kuwait's National Assembly, in Kuwait City, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. Her placard reads: "Freedom and equality for women are constitutional pillars." Women might be progressing across the Arab world, but in Kuwait, the guardians of conservative morals have increasingly cracked down on their rights in recent months, prompting activists to take to the streets last week. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)