Apache Stronghold member Raetana Manny, 4, shows a sign to save Oak Flat, a site east of Phoenix that the group considers sacred, as she joined a gathering at Self Help Graphics & Art in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Boyle Heights on Monday, March 20, 2023. The Apache group battling a foreign mining firm that wants to build one of the largest copper mines in the United States on what tribal members say is sacred land will get a new chance to make its point Tuesday when a full federal appeals court panel takes another look at the case. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)