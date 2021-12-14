People wait for COVID-19 vaccination at Soweto's Baragwanath hospital Monday Dec. 13, 2021. South Africa's 7-day rolling average of daily new COVID-19 cases has risen over the past two weeks from 7.60 new cases per 100,000 people on Nov. 28 to 32.71 new cases per 100,000 people on Dec. 12, according to Johns Hopkins University. In general, the new omicron cases have resulted in milder cases, with fewer hospitalizations and less severe cases requiring oxygen or intensive care. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)