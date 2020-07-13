A sign for the Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Prisons is displayed at the Metropolitan Detention Center, Monday, July 6, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Jeffrey Epstein's longtime confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been transferred to New York to face charges she recruited women and girls for him to sexually abuse. The Bureau of Prisons confirmed that Maxwell was transferred Monday and is currently being held at the MDC. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)