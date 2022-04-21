FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2018 file photo, Larry Nassar, former sports doctor who admitted molesting some of the nation's top gymnasts, appears in Eaton County Court in Charlotte, Mich. Thirteen sexual assault victims of Nassar are seeking $10 million each from the FBI, claiming a bungled investigation by agents led to more abuse by the sports doctor, lawyers said Thursday, April 21, 2022. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)