This photo released by NASA, shows a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket with the Lucy spacecraft aboard in this 2 minute and 30 second exposure photo as it launches from Space Launch Complex 41, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Lucy will be the first spacecraft to study Jupiter's Trojan Asteroids. Like the mission's namesake – the fossilized human ancestor, "Lucy," whose skeleton provided unique insight into humanity's evolution – Lucy will revolutionize our knowledge of planetary origins and the formation of the solar system. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)