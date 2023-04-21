In this image from video provided by the U.S. Senate, Judge Greg Guidry speaks during a hearing for district court nominees held by the Senate Committee on the Judiciary in Washington, on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. Guidry donated tens of thousands of dollars to New Orleans’ Roman Catholic archdiocese and consistently ruled in favor of the church amid a contentious bankruptcy involving nearly 500 clergy sex abuse victims, The Associated Press found, an apparent conflict that could throw the case into disarray.(U.S. Senate via AP)