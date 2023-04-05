FILE - People spend time on the black sand beach at Waianapanapa State Park in Hana, Hawaii, on Sept. 24, 2014. Taking care of Hawaii's unique natural environment costs money and now the state wants tourists to help pay for it, especially because growing numbers are traveling to the islands to enjoy the beauty of its outdoors — including some lured by dramatic vistas they've seen on social media. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia, File)