Karissa Hill, daughter of Andre Hill, is comforted by family as she weeps while her father's casket is closed at the start of the funeral services for Hill on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 at First Church of God in Columbus, Ohio. Hill, a 47-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by Columbus Division of Police Officer Adam Coy in the early morning of Dec. 22, 2020 after officers responded to a non-emergency call in the area. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)