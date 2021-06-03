In this Dec. 30, 2010 photo provided by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, a female North Atlantic right whale Catalog #3911 is entangled in fishing gear. By February 2011, she was dead. A study published by the journal Current Biology on Thursday, June 3, 2021, says the hulking giants of the deep, the North Atlantic right whales, are about three feet smaller than they were just 20 years ago. (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, NOAA Permit #594-1759 via AP)