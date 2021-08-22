FILE - In this May 6, 2021 file photo, Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general election are examined and recounted by contractors working for Florida-based company, Cyber Ninjas at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix. Supporters of former President Donald Trump who were hired to review the 2020 vote count in Arizona's largest county are preparing to deliver their report to state Republicans on Monday, though their findings won't immediately be made public. (AP Photo/Matt York, Pool)