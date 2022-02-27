People watch a TV showing a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. North Korea on Sunday launched a suspected ballistic missile into the sea, South Korean and Japanese officials said, in an apparent resumption of its weapons tests following the end of the Winter Olympics in China, the North's last major ally and economic pipeline. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)