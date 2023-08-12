Police and emergency vehicles parked at the side of the wreckage of the drone fell near the Karamyshevskaya embankment to the after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. The Mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin said a drone fell in western Moscow after it was shot down by air defense systems. Sobyanin said no-one was hurt when the drone fell near Karamyshevskaya embankment and that no serious damage was caused. Russian social media channels shared videos of what they said was a drone flying low above Moscow and of smoke rising above the Moscow river. (AP Photo)