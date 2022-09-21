FILE - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks to reporters during a news conference at the state Capitol on April 28, 2022, in Juneau, Alaska. Nearly every single Alaskan got a financial windfall amounting to more than $3,000 on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, the day the state began distributing payments from Alaska's investment fund that has been seeded with money from the state's oil riches. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File)